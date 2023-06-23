NATIONAL

Pakistan Railways announces 3 special trains for Eid-ul-Azha

By Staff Report
LAHORE: In a bid to facilitate passengers, Pakistan Railways on Friday announced it will operate three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the spokesperson, the first Eid special train will run from Quetta to Peshawar on July 26 (Monday).

The second special train will leave Karachi for Lahore on June 27 (Tuesday), while the third will embark from Lahore for Karachi on July 3 (Monday).

Eid-ul-Azha 2023 will be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced on June 19.

However, the federal government has announced the Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 28 to July 1st.

