FIA apprehends two human traffickers from Rawalpindi

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended two alleged human trafficker involved in illegally sending youth to European countries, taking the total number of arrests to 18 on Friday.

According to the sources, FIA officials initiated the operation based on a heartfelt plea from Imran Azam, whose brother tragically perished in a Greece boat tragedy.

Earlier to this, the investigation agency said anti-human trafficking Gujrat has arrested a human trafficker – identified as Zafar Iqbal – from Gujrat.

“The arrested suspect has taken millions of rupees from Pakistanis to send them to Europe,” the FIA said, adding that the authority has so far arrested 16 human traffickers during the crackdown.

The FIA further stated that almost 37 cases have been registered against the human traffickers involved in the Greece boat disaster. The cases were registered in Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat.

Moreover, the authority stated that it has so far collected DNA samples of family members of 108 missing youths. “DNA samples were collected to identify the victims who died in Greece boat disaster,” it added.

