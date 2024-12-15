Punjab announces school closures on December 16 amid ‘security situation’

The closure also affects educational institutions across Punjab and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). However, universities in Lahore will remain open as per the latest directive.

The closure coincides with the tenth anniversary of the horrific APS attack, in which six terrorists attacked the school, killing 131 children and 10 staff members. This tragic event has been etched in the national memory, and every year, the country observes the day to honor the martyrs.

In Islamabad, the District Magistrate issued a notification confirming the holiday for all schools and colleges within the capital’s limits. Similarly, in Rawalpindi, the Deputy Commissioner confirmed that schools will be closed in observance of the APS anniversary.

Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, the Rawalpindi DC, also announced that examinations scheduled for December 16 will be postponed. While the reasons behind the closures in Islamabad and Lahore were not explicitly stated, authorities in Rawalpindi pointed to the APS remembrance as the primary reason.

Despite the official holiday, a sense of frustration has been expressed by parents and educational bodies. Many are concerned about the ongoing disruption to students’ academic schedules, which have already been impacted by frequent school closures in recent months due to smog, protests, and other security-related holidays.

The announcement of winter vacations, starting next week, further adds to the concern that students—especially those in critical grades—are falling behind in their studies.

Educational experts, such as Dr. Malik Abrar, President of the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, warned that these frequent school closures could be detrimental to students’ academic progress, particularly for students preparing for exams in grades 9 through 12.

Dr. Abrar stressed that the lack of consistent in-person learning is affecting students’ ability to complete their syllabi, leading to an increased reliance on private tutoring, which many cannot afford.

The government, however, remains focused on the security situation, ensuring that the safety of citizens, particularly students and educators, is prioritized.

Authorities have emphasized that the decision was made in consultation with security agencies and is essential to avoid any untoward incidents as the country observes the painful anniversary of the APS attack. Schools and colleges in these regions will reopen on December 17, following the day of remembrance.

As the holiday season approaches and with security concerns continuing to shape the academic calendar, it remains to be seen how this will affect students’ learning and preparation for exams.

With multiple holidays stacking up, students, parents, and educators alike are grappling with the challenge of balancing national security with educational needs.