Pakistan envoy holds talks with US Congressman Jim Costa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan had a meeting Jim Costa, a Congressional leader who visited Pakistan several times, reported on Friday.

The US Congressman is keen to explore new avenues to build strong Pakistan-US relations.

They also agreed to continue bilateral engagements.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Masood Khan has said that Georgia-Sindh Sister State-Province Agreement has opened up vistas of opportunities not only for cementing business and investment ties but also brining the people of two sides closer to each other.

Masood Khan made these remarks at an event at Global Atlanta on Growing Trade and Investment with Georgia during his two-day visit to Atlanta.

He said there are 30,000 Pakistani-Americans in Georgia and two-way trade between Pakistan and Georgia has reached almost $1 billion, with over $600 million worth of Pakistani exports to Georgia.

Masood lauded instrumental role played by Pakistani-American Georgia State Assembly member Farooq Mughal in cementing Pakistan-Georgia relations.

Briefing the audience on Pakistan-U.S. relations, he said Pakistan-US relations have seen an upward trajectory during recent months. Both sides have held several high-level dialogues and meetings in last one year including in health, energy, climate change, trade and security.

Masood Khan said that Pakistan was looking forward to concrete outcomes of Sister-Province agreement with greater business linkages, people to people and student exchanges and strong cultural ties.

The ambassador stressed on establishing robust linkages between universities and the academic institutes.

Earlier, Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens received the Ambassador at his office and discussed ways to further strengthen ties in trade and investment, people-to-people exchanges and cultural sphere.

Masood Khan thanked Andre Dickens for his warm welcome and appreciated his leadership in transforming the metropolis into a smart city.