CM Naqvi-led moot approves steps for improved facilities in Punjab jails

LAHORE: A meeting held with Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair Friday took various decisions regarding jail reforms.

The meeting decided that the sentence of the prisoners gaining technical education would be reduced.

It also decided to increase the period of the sentence from two months to three months, and the reduction in the period of the sentence will be applicable twice a year.

It was also decided in the meeting to initiate a programme for improved facilities in the waiting rooms of eight jails. The chief minister directed to complete the programme soon.

Mohsin Naqvi also directed to increase the number of PCOs in jails and also provide the facility of video and international calls.

The management of prison hospitals was handed over to the Health Department in the meeting.

It was also told in the meeting that LED TVs with cable had been provided in the barracks.

The meeting decided to end the obsolete system of jail canteen and proposed to open a physical canteen or the outlet of a large store or a utility store in every jail.

It was also decided in the meeting to install air coolers in all barracks and cells.

The power to release a prisoner on parole was given to the superintendent of jail in the meeting.

Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema attended the meeting through a video link on a special invitation.

He gave suggestions on providing basic facilities to the prisoners in jails.

Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the suggestions of Ahad Cheema and gave necessary instructions regarding the implementation of prison reforms.

The Punjab chief secretary, Planning and Development chairman, additional chief secretary (interior), finance secretary, construction secretary, inspector general of jails and other officers concerned attended the meeting.