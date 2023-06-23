Over 5000 police officials deputed for security of 247 cattle markets across Punjab

LAHORE: More than 5000 police officials have been deployed to perform the security duties in 247 cattle markets established across the province.

According to the police, more than 1000 officials are deployed for the security of cattle markets in Lahore.

The Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar has already directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for cattle markets.

The police also tightened the security for traders and families visiting the markets for Eid shopping. IGP said that strategy must be devised to protect the life and property of citizens. He directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the wake of Eid shopping and cattle markets in Lahore.

Cattle markets should not be allowed to be established at any place other than the points approved by the district administration, says Police.

In view of the massive rush of buyers in the cattle markets, IG Punjab directed to tighten the security and establish police pickets at the main entrances and exits of Lahore to nab the criminals.

The police is also alert to keep an eye on those who uses fake currency notes in the cattle markets.

The police have also deputed additional force of traffic wardens around the cattle markets. The officials of Dolphins, PRU will also patrol the cattle markets and other important areas of the city.