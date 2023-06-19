Pakistan, Iran strengthen bilateral relations, discuss regional issues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have concluded the 12th round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) in Tehran, where both countries expressed their commitment to enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation.

The discussions, led by Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, covered various aspects of the bilateral relationship and reviewed the implementation of previous decisions.

The officials emphasized the importance of convening institutional mechanisms such as the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and Joint Trade Committee (JTC) to foster closer cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

They also underscored the significance of maintaining regular high-level exchanges to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields, including energy, transport connectivity, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Both Pakistan and Iran reiterated their commitment to cooperating at multilateral forums like the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

They also agreed to engage in dialogue on global and regional issues of common concern, highlighting their shared interest in promoting peace and development in the region.

During the discussions, the Foreign Secretary apprised his Iranian counterpart about the situation in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where grave human rights violations persist. He expressed appreciation for Iran’s unwavering support for the Kashmir cause.

Additionally, the Foreign Secretary welcomed the normalization of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, recognizing it as a positive step towards regional stability.

In separate meetings, the Foreign Secretary also engaged with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Member of Parliament/Chairman of the Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, and Secretary General Khosrav Noziri of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

These interactions emphasized the importance of enhancing parliamentary exchanges and intra-regional connectivity and trade promotion among ECO member states.

Furthermore, during his visit to Tehran, the Foreign Secretary engaged with the Iranian intelligentsia and scholars at the Institute of Peace and International Studies (IPIS), where he highlighted Pakistan’s role in promoting peace and development in the region.