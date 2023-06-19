Pakistan observes day of mourning for migrant boat victims

— FIA arrests key suspect from Gujrat

ISLAMABAD: As announced by the prime minister, Pakistan observed a day of mourning on Monday for citizens who died when a fishing trawler packed with migrants sank off the Greek coast.

As many as 750 men, women and children from Syria, Egypt, the Palestinian territories and Pakistan were on board the vessel, trying to reach relatives in Europe.

The Greek coast guard has defended its response to the tragedy that left more than 500 migrants presumed drowned. The vessel sank on Wednesday.

Last week, Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief over the tragedy and said Monday would be observed as a day of mourning, with the national flag flying at half-staff.

He previously said that Pakistan’s embassy in Athens has identified 12 nationals who were rescued by the coast guard. There was no official information on how many Pakistanis were onboard the vessel, how many survived or how many perished.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) announced they had apprehended a “key suspect” from Gujrat.

In a statement released today, a spokesperson for the agency disclosed its Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Gujrat had successfully captured a crucial suspect linked to the tragic boat incident.

The suspect, identified as Waqas Ahmed, allegedly received Rs2.3 million from an individual seeking assistance for an illegal journey to Greece. The spokesperson added the agency is also investigating the suspect’s involvement in acquiring money from other citizens.

Originating from Wazirabad, the apprehended suspect was believed to have played a significant role in the trafficking operation. The FIA further revealed that they are conducting raids to apprehend additional individuals involved in similar human trafficking activities.

According to the spokesperson, a total of three “key suspects” associated with the tragic incident have been apprehended thus far. The investigations are ongoing, with the authorities committed to bringing all responsible parties to justice.

WORST DIASASTER

Greek authorities have been criticised for their failure to act faster. They say the migrants insisted they didn’t need any help, but non-governmental organizations say they received a number of calls for help. The sinking was one of the worst disasters of its kind this year.

Meanwhile, police in Azad Jammu and Kashmir said Sunday they arrested 12 people involved in sending local youths to Libya for the onward journey to Europe.

Senior officer Khalid Chauhan said police picked up the suspects amid a crackdown on human traffickers. Police are interrogating them for their alleged roles in luring, trapping and sending locals abroad after extracting huge amounts of money from them.

Around 28 people from the Koi Ratta area in the district of Kotli have gone to Libya for onward travel to Europe, police said. Local official Chaudhry Haq Nawaz said there was still no confirmation on how many young men from the area were onboard the ill-fated boat, or how many are among the dead or missing.

He said efforts are underway to collect relatives’ DNA and the test results will be sent to Greece to help identify victims.

People have been offering their support to relatives of those presumed to have been on the boat.

Raja Sakundar, of Bindian village in Kotli, said his four nephews aged 18 to 36 remain missing.

“We were informed by the media (of the tragedy). When children are not found or die, you can understand what a parent goes through,” he said.

Raja Muhammad Majeed asked the Pakistani government to bring back his nephew, Raja Awais.

“If he is dead, bring back (the) body,” he said. “When we bury him here, his mother, sisters and others can go to his grave and offer prayers. We will be patient.”

— With input from AP