PRs branding project flops due to poor administration of Railcop

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Railways branding project flopped adversely due to poor administration and performance of Railcop as not a single company joined the tender.

Minister Pakistan Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had handed over the project of branding of passenger trains and railway stations to Railcop and it issued the tender for the purpose but failed to satisfy any company.

Initially three railway stations and few passenger trains were included in the project.

The federal minister was hopeful that branding of passenger trains, railway stations will result in earning of millions of rupees to the department and it will not cost a single penny to it.

However, when the tenders were opened, not a single company joined them but expressed their concerns on credibility of the project instead.

It is worth mentioning here that branding has market of billions of rupees in private sector but poor administration of Railcop spoiled the project.

The spokesman of Railcop giving his viewpoint over failure in this regarding, tenders will be issued again for branding and all steps would be taken to remove the loopholes to make the project successful.