PRs branding project flops due to poor administration of Railcop

By Staff Report
Passengers look out from the coach windows of a standard economy class train, operated by Pakistan Railways, sitting at Karachi Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Beijing is set to upgrade a 1,163-miles track from Karachi to Peshawar near the Afghan border with an $8 billion loan to Pakistan. Its part of Chinese President Xi Jinpings Belt and Road trade initiative, which includes $60 billion of badly-needed works financed in Pakistan. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Railways branding project flopped adversely due to poor administration and performance of Railcop as not a single company joined the tender.

Minister Pakistan Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had handed over the project of branding of passenger trains and railway stations to Railcop and it issued the tender for the purpose but failed to satisfy any company.

Initially three railway stations and few passenger trains were included in the project.

The federal minister was hopeful that branding of passenger trains, railway stations will result in earning of millions of rupees to the department and it will not cost a single penny to it.

However, when the tenders were opened, not a single company joined them but expressed their concerns on credibility of the project instead.

It is worth mentioning here that branding has market of billions of rupees in private sector but poor administration of Railcop spoiled the project.

The spokesman of Railcop giving his viewpoint over failure in this regarding, tenders will be issued again for branding and all steps would be taken to remove the loopholes to make the project successful.

