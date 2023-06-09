Khadija Shah, other PTI women supporters sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday remanded PTI activist and fashion designer Khadija Shah and other detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf women supporters to jail for seven days in Jinnah House attack case.

The suspects arrested in the case of vandalism and arson at Lahore Corps Commander’s House were produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court upon completion of their physical remand.

During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) sought extension to the physical remand of PTI activists for more probe in the case. After reviewing the records, the ATC judge rejected IO’s plea and approved seven-day judicial remand of Khadija Shah and other women activists.

The public prosecutor told the court that during the physical remand, a wooden club was recovered from Khadijah Shah and Sanam Javed, adding the two women used petrol bombs.

The judge remarked that the prosecutor had not mentioned the petrol bomb during the physical remand previously, and was now adding it.

On the other hand, PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid was also produced in the anti-terrorism court in a case of delivering controversial speeches by blocking the Sherpao Bridge in Lahore.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was brought before the court after her judicial remand expired.

Last month, police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija Shah in the Jinnah House attack case on May 09. Khadija had reportedly surrendered before the SSP CIA police Malik Liaquat in Iqbal Town Lahore.

Punjab Police conducted raids at three locations but failed to arrest designer Khadija, who is allegedly involved in the Jinnah House attack.