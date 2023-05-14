NATIONAL

Railways float tender for advertising trains, railway platforms

By Staff Report
Passengers look out from the coach windows of a standard economy class train, operated by Pakistan Railways, sitting at Karachi Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Beijing is set to upgrade a 1,163-miles track from Karachi to Peshawar near the Afghan border with an $8 billion loan to Pakistan. Its part of Chinese President Xi Jinpings Belt and Road trade initiative, which includes $60 billion of badly-needed works financed in Pakistan. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has floated a tender, allowing national and multinational firms to utilize several passenger trains and railway platforms for generating maximum revenue for the department.

“All preparations regarding the branding of trains and platforms, railway station, certain crossings and trains have been finalized,” said department sources.

It added that the branding of the trains and platforms would not only cover the increasing deficit of Pakistan Railways but will allow private firms to advertise their products for the said purpose.

They said that initially, Pakistan Railways would offer five trains for branding their seat covers, internal walls of the passenger coaches, and even toilets as a pilot project.

“The deficit of the department will decrease after starting this project and the minister has already directed the department concerned to complete all the formalities in that regard at the earliest,” they added.

The sources further said that advertisers would have access to the parking area, platforms, staircases, bridges and other infrastructure at Lahore Railway Station.

It is not the first time Pakistan Railways has attempted to monetize its assets for advertising purposes.

In 2014 also, the organization launched a pilot project to offer branding opportunities to companies across the seat covers, internal walls of passenger coaches, and toilets on the Tezgam, Khyber Mail, and Awaam Express. However, the initiative was unsuccessful.

The initiative, the sources said, however, based on the information, looks to mitigate the problems faced by its predecessor by adopting a grand approach to the issue.

