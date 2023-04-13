NATIONAL

Lawyers’ body rejects criticism of Isa’s attendance at parliamentary session

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has through a statement welcomed Supreme Court senior-most judge Qazi Faez Isa’s participation in the golden jubilee ceremony of the Constitution, held in the Parliament House last week.

According to the PBC, widely believed to be allied to the government of Shehbaz Sharif, Justice Isa’s presence at the event demonstrated that the Supreme Court judges are the guardians of the Constitution.

It also recalled the participation of former chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali in a Senate convention and appreciated Justice Isa’s commitment to and support for the Constitution.

The PBC rejected the criticism that Justice Isa’s attendance at the convention, where members of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition unleashed a scathing attack on the judiciary, was unwarranted.

In light of the current tension between state institutions, the union has called for a representative meeting of lawyers’ organisations across the country to be held on April 17 at 11:30 am at the PBC office.

The purpose of the meeting is to devise a strategy to defuse the prevailing political tension, as the council believes that the country cannot afford such a troublesome situation.

The PBC has also emphasized that the unwanted political scenario is undermining the prestige of the apex court and that the upcoming meetings aim at seeking a solution to the crises.

Ashraf emphasises unity to tackle issues faced by Islamic nations
