Ashraf emphasises unity to tackle issues faced by Islamic nations

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf emphasized the importance of unity among Islamic countries to address the issues faced by the Muslim world, during a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Seyed Mohammad Ali, on Thursday.

The two officials discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation, regional peace and security, and trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Iran.

Ashraf praised Ali’s successful diplomatic assignment in Pakistan and his contributions to strengthening the brotherly ties between the two countries. He expressed gratitude to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei and President Raisi for their support of the Kashmir cause, and pledged Pakistan’s support for Iran’s core issues, including the nuclear deal and human rights issues.

Ashraf also congratulated Ali on the revival of Iran and Saudi Arab diplomatic relations, calling it a positive step that would lead to improving regional peace and stability and increasing cooperation among Muslim countries to overcome the current challenges faced by the Muslim world.

Both officials reiterated their commitment to fighting terrorism, which poses a common threat to both Iran and Pakistan, through joint concerted efforts. They also acknowledged the positive trajectory in bilateral relations, including enhanced engagement at multiple levels and frequent exchange of visits and telephone calls between the leadership on all matters of significance.

Lastly, the two sides agreed to hold an Iranian art/photo exhibition at the Parliament displaying rare manuscripts of the Holy Quran and other sacred documents. The event would be in continuation of the golden jubilee celebratory activities of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan passed in 1973.

Ashraf thanked Ali for his productive and fruitful tenure in Pakistan and wished him all the best for his next diplomatic assignment.