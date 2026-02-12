‘Condemnation Alone Not Enough:’ PM calls Tarlai Imambargah incident ‘worst kind of barbaric act’

PM Shehbaz announces Rs10m for Shaheed Oun Abbas, Rs5m for each martyred, Rs3m for severely injured

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the tragic Tarlai Imambargah bombing, terming the attack “the worst kind of barbaric act” that claimed the lives of elders, children, and young people, while leaving scores injured.

“The more we condemn it, the less it would be,” the prime minister said during his visit to Imambargah Khadijatul Kubra in Tarlai Kalan, on the outskirts of Islamabad, where the suicide attack occurred last Friday, resulting in the loss of precious human lives.

“شہداء کے بچوں کے لیے روزگار اور تعلیم کے مواقع فراہم کیے جائیں گے، ان کے خاندانوں کو تنہا نہ چھوڑا جائے۔ ہماری حکومت اس عزم کا اعادہ کرتی ہے کہ پاکستان میں امن کے قیام کے لیے ہر ممکن اقدام کیا جائے گا۔ ہمیں مل کر محبت، رواداری، یکجہتی اور اتفاق کو فروغ دینا ہے تاکہ دشمن کی ہر… pic.twitter.com/kw1sZejH1H — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 11, 2026

Premier Shehbaz Sharif met with the bereaved families and the injured, expressing his deep condolences and offering Fateha for the departed souls. He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

Acknowledging that no compensation could truly replace the lives lost, the prime minister announced financial assistance for the victims and heroes of the attack: Rs10 million for Shaheed Oun Abbas, who resisted the suicide attacker; Rs5 million for each martyred; Rs3 million for each severely injured; and Rs1 million for those with minor injuries.

“6 فروری کو جو اندوہناک واقعہ پیش آیا، اس پر پوری قوم سوگوار ہے۔ سب کے دل دکھی ہیں۔ جس طرح ہمارے بزرگوں، نوجوانوں اور معصوم بچوں کو شہید کیا گیا اور بے شمار افراد زخمی ہوئے، اس سے بڑھ کر بربریت کی مثال نہیں ملتی۔ یہ دہشت گرد نہ کسی مذہب سے تعلق رکھتے ہیں اور نہ ہی کسی دین سے۔ ان… pic.twitter.com/gO1tK6NXAc — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 11, 2026

Speaking to the affected families, he reiterated that the entire nation mourned the loss of lives in this horrific incident. He praised religious leaders and ulema for their unified condemnation of the attack and lauded their role in foiling the enemies’ nefarious designs through solidarity.

Islamabad: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers Fateha for the martyrs of suicide attack on Imam Bargah Khadija-ul-Kubra. pic.twitter.com/YuhW0pVjQZ — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 11, 2026

Highlighting the bravery of Shaheed Oun Abbas, the prime minister said, “He resisted the suicide attacker and sacrificed his life; his courage will be remembered in golden words.” He added that such sacrifices in the fight against terrorism would not go in vain.

The premier observed that the abhorrent attempt to sow disunity within society had failed miserably. He also commended the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and police, who continue to combat terrorism and neutralize militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, honoring their sacrifices and service to the nation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits the residence of Auon Abbas Shaheed, martyr of terrorist attack on Imam Bargah Khadija-ul-Kubra, and offers condolence. pic.twitter.com/S3DRUksGcp — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 11, 2026

“The entire nation is indebted to their courage and dedication,” he said, praying for the complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

Later, the prime minister visited the residence of Shaheed Oun Abbas to offer Fateha and condolences to his family. He was accompanied by federal ministers, police, and district administration officials, who briefed him on the incident.