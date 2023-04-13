NATIONAL

Pakistanis among 30,525 migrants deported from Turkey since start of 2023

By Anadolu Agency
SZEGED, HUNGARY - AUGUST 30: Migrants jump through the border fence between Serbia into Hungary close to the village of Roszke on August 30, 2015 near Szeged, Hungary. According to the Hungarian authorities a record number of migrants from many parts of the Middle East, Africa and Asia crossed the border from Serbia earlier this week, said to be due in part to the erection of a new fence that is due to be completed at the end of this month. Since the beginning of 2015 the number of migrants using the so-called Balkans route has exploded with migrants arriving in Greece from Turkey and then travelling on through Macedonia and Serbia before entering the EU via Hungary. The massive increase, said to be the largest migration of people since World War II, led Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban to order Hungary's army to build a steel and barbed wire security barrier along its entire border with Serbia, after more than 100,000 asylum seekers from a variety of countries and war zones entered the country so far this year. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

ANKARA: Turkey has deported a total of 30,527 irregular migrants since the beginning of 2023, the country’s Presidency of Migration Management said on Wednesday.

“Our fight against irregular migration and our deportation procedures continue,” it said in a statement.

As many as 958 Afghan migrants were deported through five charter flights on April 8-12, bringing the total number to 3,277, it added.

Last year, a total of 124,441 irregular migrants were deported with 237 charter flights, including 235 to Afghanistan and two to Pakistan, as well as several other scheduled flights.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants seeking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

