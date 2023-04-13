Pakistanis among 30,525 migrants deported from Turkey since start of 2023

ANKARA: Turkey has deported a total of 30,527 irregular migrants since the beginning of 2023, the country’s Presidency of Migration Management said on Wednesday.

“Our fight against irregular migration and our deportation procedures continue,” it said in a statement.

As many as 958 Afghan migrants were deported through five charter flights on April 8-12, bringing the total number to 3,277, it added.

Last year, a total of 124,441 irregular migrants were deported with 237 charter flights, including 235 to Afghanistan and two to Pakistan, as well as several other scheduled flights.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants seeking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.