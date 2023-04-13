NATIONAL

Fire at Karachi garment factory kills four firefighters

By Anadolu Agency
KARACHI: At least four firefighters were killed and over dozen others wounded when a building collapsed after it caught a massive fire in Karachi, the provincial governor said early Thursday.

According to officials, the fire erupted in a Bedsheet cloth factory on Wednesday morning, which spread and engulfed the entire building.

Local authorities immediately launched an operation to control the blaze, however, it continued till midnight.

“The operation to control the fire continued till 2:00 am on Thursday when the fire was controlled, and then the cooling work started. It was a four-story building and because of some (undetermined) reasons, the building collapsed,” Dawn quoted District Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem as saying.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also visited the site late at night and said four firefighters lost their lives, while another 14 were wounded and were shifted to local hospitals.

“Visited collapsed building in new Karachi industrial area. I am sad for those who lost their lives in the line of duty,” Tessori tweeted.

Pakistan has had a history of industrial accidents due to poor infrastructure and a lack of safety standards. Many factories are operating in residential areas.

