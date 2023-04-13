SC to examine constitutionality of bill curbing authority of chief justice

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial announced on Thursday the Supreme Court will examine whether a draft law clipping his office’s powers violates the Constitution of Pakistan.

Justice Bandial on Wednesday set up a panel of eight judges, to be headed by himself, that on Thursday started discussing the draft law, according to the court’s cause list.

The bill, which has been passed by parliament and sent to the president for assent, cuts down the chief justice’s powers to constitute panels, hear appeals or assign cases to judges in his team, according to a copy of the bill.

The statement by Justice Bandial on Thursday was made after the federal government rejected several identical petitions against the legislation.

During the hearing, an eight-judge bench including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Waheed took up the case of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023.

During the hearing, the judge noted the importance of judicial independence but also expressed respect for parliament. The court then issued notices to political parties, the federal government, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), among other respondents.

Lawyers for petitioners, Azhar Siddique and Imtiaz Rashid Siddiqui, and Awan appeared before the court.

Siddiqui presented his arguments, saying the case was of great importance in the current scenario. He noted that since the restoration of the National Assembly last April, the political divide and crisis had escalated, with the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) unwilling to hold polls in Punjab and KP.

He further highlighted that a deeper crisis had arisen after the Supreme Court’s instructions to hold elections, with the court and judges personally criticised.

The lawyer contended that the proposed legislation was an attempt to interfere with the independence of the judiciary. Under the new law, decisions regarding suo motu cases and bench formation would be taken by a three-member committee.

He argued that whether the president assented or not, the proposed act would eventually become part of the law. The Supreme Court was empowered to ensure that justice prevailed, and all institutions were bound to adhere to the court’s orders, he contended.

The court has superior jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. The present case was aimed at clipping the CJP’s powers. The lawyer requested the bench to stop the law ministry from notifying the bill into law until the case was wrapped up.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government is involved in a row with the Supreme Court over the holding of snap polls in two provinces where former prime minister Imran Khan had dissolved the governments this year in a bid to force early elections.

The government claims it is not economically viable to hold snap elections first ahead of a general election due in October.

The case has been adjourned until next week.

— With Reuters