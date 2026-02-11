Punjab CM pledges Rs10b safety and security gear for FC Balochistan, vows unity against terrorism

CM Maryam Nawaz says Pakistan faces ‘fifth-generation warfare,’ stressing countering negative narratives

Says Punjab stands shoulder to shoulder with Balochistan, paying tribute to over 1,000 FC martyrs and visits family of Shaheed Capt Muhammad Ali Qureshi

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said Pakistan was facing the challenge of “fifth-generation warfare” and stressed the need to counter negative narratives with clarity and resolve, asserting that “those who seek to divide us will never succeed.”

She also announced the provision of modern safety and security equipment worth Rs10 billion to Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan to strengthen its counterterrorism capabilities, according to a handout issued by the Punjab Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR).

The chief minister was addressing a special ceremony during her visit to FC Headquarters in Quetta, where she conveyed her salutations—on behalf of herself and the people of Punjab—to FC officers and personnel.

“It is an honour for me to visit FC Headquarters Quetta. Balochistan is not alone; Punjab stands shoulder to shoulder with it,” she said, thanking the Balochistan chief minister and the Inspector General FC for the invitation, the handout said.

Maryam Nawaz said the allocation of funds for capacity-building of FC Balochistan was not a favour but the province’s right. “FC personnel fight for the country and the nation; ensuring their protection is the responsibility of the government,” she added.

She said that under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, the security forces were effectively countering hostile elements. “If we remain strong and united, even our worst enemy cannot harm us,” she remarked, emphasizing that peace and stability in Balochistan are a national priority.

The chief minister paid tribute to the martyrs of Frontier Corps after reviewing a list of more than 1,000 FC personnel who had embraced martyrdom. She also visited the family of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi, saying the sacrifices of martyrs and their families were a source of pride for the entire nation.

Maryam Nawaz said security personnel were performing their duties in extremely harsh weather conditions and difficult terrain, driven purely by patriotism. She described the growing participation of women in security forces as a positive and encouraging development.

She urged the youth and women of Balochistan not to fall into the hands of extremists and instead play an active role in the province’s progress and development.

Highlighting measures taken in Punjab, the chief minister said the provincial government had significantly enhanced the capacity of all law enforcement agencies to curb crime, resulting in a marked decline in crime rates. She added that CCTV surveillance now covers streets, neighbourhoods, and highways across Punjab.

She reiterated that those who attack places of worship or take up arms against the state were enemies of the country and deserved no leniency. “Strong and unambiguous action will continue against terrorists,” she said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti appreciated Punjab’s assistance, terming it a positive and commendable step toward strengthening security in the province.