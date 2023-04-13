ZTBL deputy loses appeal against sexual misconduct sacking

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has upheld the penalty of dismissal from the service of an assistant vice president of the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) for sexually harassing a woman employee of the state-owned bank.

The Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (FOSPAH) had imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on the accused, which the president enhanced to Rs600,000, considering the serious mental trauma the victim had suffered.

The president’s decision came after he rejected a representation filed by the accused against the FOSPAH decision, as well as a representation filed by the bank on behalf of the accused for lack of locus standi.

He noted that the accused had failed to identify any irregularities in the proceedings conducted by FOSPAH, which were based on a true appraisal of evidence.

Alvi emphasised that in Pakistan, the Constitution and the law promote the establishment of a society where women are free to work and have a safe environment in all public places, enabling them to become fully participating members of society.

Additionally, the president upheld the order that the complainant be reinstated in service, as her termination had been in utter violation of the law and rules.