NAB issues instruction for persons who get free in probe process

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued key instructions for those persons who have cleared the probe and investigation processes. A private television reported on Tuesday.

The NAB officials issued a letter to all Director Generals (DGs) and ordered them to hold meetings with the persons who were given clean chit in the probe and investigation processes. The top-antigraft body stated in the letter that the DGs should ask the persons whether they faced any mistreatment by the NAB teams or not.

The DGs have also been directed to ask the persons whether any probe team demanded extortion from them or not. Moreover, the DGs will also issue certificates to the persons who have cleared the probe process.

The letter read, “In continuation of above referred letter, the competent authority has desired that all DGs will randomly meet the accused persons whose inquiry/ investigation has been closed and enquire if any mishandling / extortion or unwarranted treatment was done by the investigation team.” “Certificate by the DG that the accused was not mishandled / mistreated during inquiry/Investigation proceedings,” it concluded.