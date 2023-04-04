PPP kicks off election preparation drive in Punjab after SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership has started the preparations for the elections in Punjab after the verdict of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

There are reports that the PPP leadership has decided to field its candidates in the Punjab Assembly elections with full enthusiasm. It has been reported that the PPP Women Wing head Faryal Talpur called a Zoom meeting of all seven divisions of Central Punjab tomorrow (Wednesday).

The sources claimed the PPP leadership has also issued instructions to the party chapters including Lahore Urban, Lahore Rural, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi divisions to start preparations for the elections.

The divisional and the district presidents and general secretaries will give a briefing on the election preparations in the Zoom meeting. As per the report, the PPP candidates of 202 constituencies of Central Punjab will also be finalized in the Zoom meeting.

PPP leader Faryal Talpur has called the meeting of Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions on Thursday to take the decision about the final candidates.