PHC suspends schedule for by-polls to three NA seats in KP

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday suspended the schedule for by-elections to three National Assembly seats on April 30 and issued notice to the respondents.

The high court announced its short verdict on Tuesday which was reserved on the by-elections to three National Assembly seats. Earlier, the PHC had suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notification regarding holding by-elections to 24 NA seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved the PHC seeking suspension of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s by-election schedule to 24 NA seats, scheduled for March 16 and 19 respectively.

The by-elections were scheduled to be held in the constituencies of NA-4 Swat, NA-17 Haripur, NA-18 Swabi, NA-25 and NA-26 Nowshera, NA-32 Kohat, NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) and NA-43 Khyber.

Last year in April, the PTI had tendered en bloc resignations from the National Assembly after the success of a no-confidence vote brought the PDM against Imran Khan. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s notification regarding the acceptance of PTI MNAs’ resignations from Islamabad. The LHC also suspended the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that de-notified the party’s lawmakers elected from Punjab.