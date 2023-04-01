Opinion

Sibi loadshedding

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Sibi in Balochistan is known for its blistering summers. The prickly summer season affects business to the extent that the city gives a haunted look during summers, as anyone who can afford simply leaves for Quetta, the provincial capital where the summer is at least bearable. For those who stay back in Sibi, the summers are made worse by frequent and prolonged loadshedding. Those who happen to have government employment of any kind cannot leave the city for a variety of reasons even if they are in Sibi on transfer or deputation. For them, life during summers becomes one big punishment. The menace of loadshedding also affects water supply, which earlier used to be uninterrupted, but now the taps remain dry. This naturally is a boon for the water tanker mafia which is minting money these days. The shortage of water supply, as one may well imagine, has made survival during the sweltering summers a Herculean task. The people have been left to fend for themselves. They have to pay money to get water, and they have to invest in solar panels, UPSs and generators to make alternative arrangements for power supply. Is it fair? The authorities concerned should chalk out a feasible plan to eliminate the menace of excessive loadshedding at least in a city where mercury remains ruthless during the summers.
SUMMEYA KHAN
SIBI

Previous article
Insufficient Judicial Reforms
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC turns down AGP’s request for full court in polls delay...

CJP says court has always given precedence to the Constitution Says media persons sometimes say wrong things but court always shows restraint ISLAMABAD: The...

Six dacoits killed in Okara, Kandhkot shootouts

Legislation afoot to get social media platforms registered, Senate told

Notices issued for May 9: LHC refrains Punjab from handing over 45,000 acres to army

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.