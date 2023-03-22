Opinion

Census issues

Pakistan is going through its first-ever digital census — a glimmer of hope as proper planning based on proper data will benefit our future generations.

Several issues have been reported of late, including corruption, improper arrangements for the field staff, hooliganism and non-cooperation by the citizens, that are hindering the digital census. It is shocking that senior officers are allegedly involved in misusing transportation funds allocated speci-fically for escorting the staff to their respective fields.

Besides, enumerators lack proper security. Many of them have faced mugging and harassment. On the very first day of campaign, in the Landhi area of Karachi, phones and valuables were snatched from members of the census field team as the civil adminis-tration had not provided security to them. Moreover, connectivity issues and malfunctioning devices have also been reported by team supervisors.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is conducting the census with the help of district administrations in all the provinces.

The PBS should follow the action plan of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in which ECP sets up its own makeshift offices in government buildings, schools, parks, etc., every time elections are held anywhere in the country. By following the strategy, the PBS can ensure transparent use of funds and unhindered flow of the census operations throughout the country.

JIBRAN BAIG

HYDERABAD

Academic integrity in the world of AI
