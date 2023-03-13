Pakistan braces for intense heat wave during summer season

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning that the country is expected to experience higher-than-usual temperatures during the upcoming summer season, with an intense heat wave predicted for March to May.

According to the Met Office, the heat’s intensity is expected to be more than normal due to less-than-normal rainfall. The PMD reported a 77 percent decrease in rainfall in February, resulting in an average day and night temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

As a result, temperatures are predicted to be higher than usual not only for March but also for April and May.

Previously, the average temperature during March was recorded as up to 26C, with a slight increase observed last year. However, this year’s temperatures are expected to be even higher, with the PMD forecasting an intense heat wave in the coming months.

The PMD has advised people to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses and stay hydrated during the summer season. It has also urged the government to take necessary measures to mitigate the effects of the heat wave and minimize its impact on the population.

As Pakistan braces itself for the upcoming summer season, it is crucial for authorities and citizens alike to remain vigilant and take necessary steps to protect themselves from the anticipated extreme temperatures.