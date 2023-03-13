Courts put out arrest warrants for Imran in judge ‘threat’, Toshakhana cases

ISLAMABAD: Two district and sessions judges in Islamabad issued separate arrest warrants on Monday for Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), in the foreign gifts, or Toshakhana, case and on suspicion of hurting the dignity of the judiciary.

The Toshakhana case was initiated on a complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which accused Khan of concealing details of gifts from the Toshakhana he retained after payment while in office.

During the proceedings, Khan’s lawyer, Khawaja Harris, argued his client could not appear in court due to security threats, and had filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Lahore High Court (LHC) for the appearance of his client via video link.

He also submitted another plea asking the court to declare the petition filed by the ECP seeking criminal proceedings against the former prime minister inadmissible, questioning the competence of the authority that filed the complaint.

Last week, the IHC suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Khan by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in the case related to the purchase and sale of gifts from the Toshakhana until March 13.

In response to the warrant, the capital police reached Khan’s residence in Zaman Park to arrest him, but he reportedly “dodged” them. In a speech to party workers, Khan demanded a public hearing of the case and criticized the coalition government for its incompetence and mismanagement.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) subsequently banned television channels from broadcasting his speeches and news conferences, accusing him of attacking state institutions and promoting hatred. However, the LHC later suspended the PEMRA notification.

The court has summoned Khan for indictment in the case.

JUDGE THREATENING CASE

In the second case, arrest warrants were issued for Khan on charges of hurting the dignity of the judiciary.

The charges are related to an emotional speech by the former prime minister in which he allegedly threatened police and a junior judge, Zeba Chaudhry, last year after one of his close aides, Shehbaz Gill, was tortured in custody and denied bail in a sedition case.

A conviction against Khan would mean disqualification from politics for life since under Pakistani law, no convicted person can run for office.

According to judge Rana Mujahid Rahim, Khan must be arrested by the police and presented before the court by March 29.

During the hearing, the opposition party filed a plea requesting an exemption from personal appearance for Khan. However, the judge warned that non-bailable arrest warrants could be issued for the former prime minister if he did not appear before the court Monday.

Following a brief recess, Khan’s counsel, Naeem Haider Panjutha, filed another petition seeking his client’s acquittal in the case. Panjotha argued that personal appearance was not mandatory for the acquittal plea.

After hearing arguments, the judge reserved judgment on the exemption plea and announced that it would be revealed later today.

In the next hearing, the court will hear arguments regarding Khan’s petition seeking to be dismissed from the case.

It is the second time that Khan faces contempt charges. After elections in 1993, he was summoned but pardoned by the Supreme Court after describing the conduct of the judiciary as “shameful” and saying it did not ensure free and fair elections.