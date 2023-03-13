Abbasi says adherence to Constitution only solution to nation’s problems

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has stressed that adherence to the Constitution is the only way to solve the country’s economic and political woes.

Speaking at a seminar titled “Reimagining Pakistan” at Habib University, Abbasi highlighted that the country’s economy is intertwined with politics, and corruption is the most significant challenge faced by Pakistan.

The former prime minister criticised the military and intelligence leadership for interfering in politics, saying that such actions lead to the destruction of competent politicians and prevent them from being elected to parliament.

He also urged politicians to refrain from leveling baseless allegations against each other, as this would only further fuel hatred and hinder the country’s progress.

The seminar was attended by several notable personalities, including Fawad Hasan Fawad, an aide to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, and economists.

Abbasi’s speech highlighted the need for dialogue to get the country out of its current situation. He emphasized that if the country continues to be run in the same manner, it will not bring any good to the nation. Instead, he urged for a collaborative effort to tackle the problems and work towards prosperity.