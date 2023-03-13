Mastermind of attack on Karachi police headquarters killed in gun battle

KARACHI: The mastermind behind the February 17 attack on the police headquarters of Karachi and his accomplice were killed during an encounter, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) announced on Monday.

Three security forces and a civilian were killed and 18 security forces wounded, according to government officials and Ghulam Nabi Memon, chief of Sindh police, in the attack claimed by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Two suicide bombers were also killed and at least one blew himself up after entering the police building.

Aryadullah, who was identified as the mastermind of the attack, was shot dead by CTD officials after receiving a tip-off in the Manghopir neighbourhood of Karachi.

According to the CTD, Aryadullah was a commander of the proscribed Afghanistan-based militant group, while the other militant killed in the exchange of fire was identified as Abdul Waheed.

Additionally, two other individuals were arrested during the operation.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November when the group ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government.

TTP is a separate group but are allies of the Taliban in Afghanistan, who seized power there in 2021 as US and NATO troops withdrew. The takeover emboldened TTP militants, whose top leaders and fighters are hiding across the border.

The brazen assault came weeks after a suicide bomber disguised as a policeman killed 101 people at a mosque in Peshawar. Authorities blamed the TTP for orchestrating the bombing and Sarbakaf Mohmand, a TTP commander, claimed responsibility for it.

— With AP