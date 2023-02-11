APHC honors pro-freedom Kashmir leader Bhat on martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Detained chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Masarat Alam Bhat, and senior group leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah, paid tribute to pro-freedom leader Maqbool Bhat on the 39th anniversary of his martyrdom.

Indian authorities executed Bhat in 1984 for his role in the Kashmir freedom movement and buried him in Tihar Jail.

In a message sent from the prison, Masarat Alam emphasized the need for Kashmiris to safeguard the sacrifices of their heroes and continue the fight for freedom. He also called for the transfer of Bhat and Afzal Guru’s remains to Kashmir for formal burial.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in his message from Tihar Jail, described Bhat as an icon of the Kashmir resistance movement and a man of integrity who devoted his life to the cause of freedom.

He called Bhat’s execution a judicial murder and expressed hope that the people of Kashmir will eventually achieve freedom.

The two leaders urged the people of occupied Kashmir to remain steadfast in their pursuit of freedom and the resolution of their long-pending dispute.