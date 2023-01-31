NATIONAL

ECP reinstates Shujaat as head of PML-N amid political tug-of-war

By Staff Report
Head of the pro-President Pervez Musharraf Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain addresses reporters during a press conference in Islamabad, 01 January 2008. The PML-Q said the party is fully prepared to contest the general elections even if they are held on January 8. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reinstated Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), following a petition filed by the former prime minister against his cousin Pervaiz Elahi.

The party leadership was previously contested after Hussain’s removal in July of last year, citing health reasons, but he challenged the decision and the tribunal temporarily maintained his presidency.

The PML-Q remains divided on alliances with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The development comes days after the general council of PML-Q removed Hussain as the party chief, amid emerging differences within its ranks.

His brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain — who along with Elahi, former Punjab chief minister, is allied with former prime minister Imran Khan — was chosen as the new party president, while Kamil Ali Agha was selected as the central secretary-general.

The party had removed Hussain after he, in his capacity as president of PML-Q, suspended the basic membership of Elahi, in response to the latter’s statement about a possible merger with the opposition PTI.

A show-cause notice served to Elahi mentioned that the PML-Q president called an urgent meeting of the senior leaders, where it was noted that the provincial president did not have the authority to merge the party with PTI.

The statement went on to say that PML-Q, as a political party, maintains its individual identity, vote bank, party discipline, and rules and regulations which Elahi violated through his statements.

The notice demanded an explanation from Elahi within seven days, otherwise, action would be taken against him under the party constitution’s Article 16 and Article 50.

The decision to issue a show-cause notice to Elahi was made during a high-level party meeting that included Tariq Bashir Cheema, the then secretary-general, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, the senior vice president, and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, a senior leader.

