NATIONAL

CTD busts honey-trapping gang led by woman from Korangi

By Staff Report

KARACHI: CTD investigation team arrested woman from Korangi leading a gang involved in honey trap on Sunday.

An investigation team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested the ringleader of Shanno Gang in a raid in Korangi 2 1/2 duping citizens on telephone and abduct them to take money, In-charge CTD Chaudhry Safdar said.

“Three fake CTD officials, namely Sajjad, Arbaz and Salman, have also been arrested with accused Shanno,” CTD official said.

“The woman used to befriend citizens on phone to trap them and invite her victim to a specific place under a plan, when three fake officials raid the spot, keeping their victim detained, blackmailing them and allow them to leave after getting heavy amounts from them,” CTD official highlighting the modus operandi of the gang said.

“The gang blackmailed a citizen and made him to cough up Rs. two lac initially,” CTD official said. “The accused were arrested when they returned to receive remaining seven lac from their victim,” he said.

Chaudhry Safdar appealed to general public to point out the blackmailers involved in such practice.

“The accused have been handed over to police for legal proceedings,” CTD official added.
In November a resident of Safoora in Karachi was duped in female voice call to reach Kashmore and get abducted, family members told police in an application.

Junaid Qamar, a security guard, was called to Kashmore on September 24 and abducted for
ransom, the mother of the abductee told police in her plea.

Abductors demanded 10 million rupees ransom money in a phone call for his release.

Previous articlePR plans handover residential colonies to DISCOs to rein in power line losses
Next articleBid to smuggle crystal meth foiled
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Political terrorist’ Imran symbol of country’s degradation: Marriyum

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, while terming PTI chairman Imran Khan 'a political terrorist' said he was a symbol of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Country’s first ever literature-based museum on cards

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is working on the novel idea of establishing the country's first-ever literature-based museum on Pakistani languages with the...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC to take trade cooperation to optimal level: SCCI president

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ishaq has said that CPEC is an important agreement between Pakistan and China that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Non-custom paid goods worth Rs 9.8 million seized at Khutti check post

D.I.KHAN:The district police claimed to have recovered non-custom paid goods worth Rs 9.8 million at the Khutti check post in the limits of Dera...
Read more
NATIONAL

15 die, 1,098 injured 1,088 road crashes across Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 15 persons died, whereas 1,098 were injured in 1,088 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) the Punjab Emergency Services responded in all...
Read more
NATIONAL

No one can deny importance of media: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori has said that no one can deny the importance of media, as it is the eyes and ears...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Non-custom paid goods worth Rs 9.8 million seized at Khutti check...

D.I.KHAN:The district police claimed to have recovered non-custom paid goods worth Rs 9.8 million at the Khutti check post in the limits of Dera...

15 die, 1,098 injured 1,088 road crashes across Punjab

No one can deny importance of media: Sindh governor

Six civilians martyred in cross-border firing by Afghan Border Forces: ISPR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.