Dengue wave

By Editor's Mail
Regrettably, the number of dengue patients is increasing rapidly and so is the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease. There are many reasons behind this dismal situation, such as the accumulation of stagnant water, lack of fumigation, and the ignorance of the relevant authorities.

Water stagnation persists in many areas of the city and neither conventional nor aerial spray and fumigation have been carried out by the departments concerned despite the gravity of the situation.

While the numbers reported by the health department seem lower considering the overall population of the metropolis, the lack of an efficacious and prompt redressal in the form of vaccine is worrisome for people. Considering the unavailability of dengue vaccine and the burden on hospitals, everyone must take preventive measures to keep themselves safe and healthy.

The government should take immediate action to clear the stagnant water from the city and to conduct fumigation drives in all the affected areas. The citizens should also act responsibly, use mosquito repellents while going out, and ensure that their surroundings are clean and safe. Moreover, if they feel any symptoms of dengue fever, they should not go for self-medication, and should consult a doctor immediately.

MAJID BURFAT

KARACHI

Previous articleSociety’s failure
Next articleEOBI anomaly
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

