NATIONAL

UN adopts Pakistan resolutions urging to secure world peace

By Staff Report
Wide view of the Hall during the opening of the meeting. 86th plenary meeting Election of five non-permanent members of the Security Council [item 112(a)] (a) By-election (A/71/896) (b) Election of five non-permanent members of the Security Council

UNITED NATIONS: General Assembly of the United Nations adopted four annual disarmament-related resolutions moved by Pakistan, and aimed at strengthening regional as well as international peace and security, reflecting Islamabad’s commitment to achieving those objectives.

The resolutions were recommended by the First Committee, one of six main committees at the General Assembly that deals with disarmament and international security matters, where the texts were adopted by the overwhelming support of its membership.

Of these, three resolutions deal with regional disarmament, conventional arms control at regional and sub-regional levels as well as confidence-building measures (CBMs) in the regional and sub-regional context.

The fourth resolution sought international security assurances for non-nuclear-weapon states.

Titled “Conclusion of effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons”, the resolution was adopted by a vote of 120 in favour to none against, with 60 abstentions.

By its terms, the assembly, convinced that nuclear disarmament and the complete elimination of nuclear weapons are essential to remove the danger of nuclear war, reaffirmed the urgent need to reach an agreement to assure non-nuclear-weapon states against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons and appealed to States, particularly nuclear-weapons nations, to work towards a legally binding instrument.

The resolution, titled “Conventional arms control at the regional and subregional levels”, was adopted by a thumping majority of 182 votes in favour. India was the only country which voted against it. There was one abstention.

The text draws attention to the conventional military danger in the regional context — South Asia — and proposes a measure to address the associated risks.

Resolutions on “Regional disarmament” and “Confidence-building measures (CBMs) in the regional and subregional context” were adopted by consensus.

For several years, Pakistan has led initiatives at the UN to promote the goals of regional disarmament, conventional arms control, and CBMs, it was pointed out.

The resolutions recognise the significance of and complementarity between regional and global approaches to arms control, disarmament, and confidence building to promote international peace, security, and stability, encouraging efforts aimed at promoting CBMs at the regional and sub-regional levels to ease regional tensions.

The resolution on conventional arms control at regional and sub-regional levels acknowledges that the preservation of a balance in states’ defence capabilities strengthens peace and stability.

Previous articleCourt prevents FIA from arresting PM’s absconding son on return
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Court prevents FIA from arresting PM’s absconding son on return

ISLAMABAD: The high court of Islamabad stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting Suleman Shehbaz, one of the two sons of the prime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Turkish aid group reaches out to over 150,000 flood victims

KARACHI: Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) of Turkey reached out to over 150,000 flood victims in the aftermath of the most devastating deluge on record...
Read more
NATIONAL

Stick to his guns, Imran says will dissolve assemblies in Dec

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed his determination to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM invites IT sector stakeholders to tap huge potential of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan had enormous untapped potential in the Information Technology (IT) sector and invited foreign IT companies...
Read more
NATIONAL

Justice Ayesha Malik ranked among world’s 100 inspiring women

ISLAMABAD: Justice Ayesha Malik, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, has been named in the BBC’s list of 100 inspiring...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against verdict in Axact fake degree case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned till December 16, hearing of appeals by accused against their conviction in Axact fake degree...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Modi’s party set for landslide election win in India’s Gujarat state

AHMEDABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was headed for a landslide victory in his home state of Gujarat on Thursday,...

US denounces ‘despicable’ Afghan public execution, presses Taliban in talks

Civil society wants voice heard at COP15 biodiversity meeting

Epaper_22-12-08 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.