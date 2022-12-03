KP struck by 4.5 magnitude earthquake

ISLAMABAD: A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday morning, government officials said.

The quake hit just after 6:21 am at 94 kilometres deep, the US Geological Survey said. The epicentre was at Asmar, a city in the northeast of Kunar province of Afghanistan.

The media reported no injuries or damage from the quake, which was also felt in other cities near the capital.

Pakistan straddles the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making the country susceptible to earthquakes.

In October 2015, a 7.5-magnitude quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people across rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts.

The country was also hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake on October 8, 2005, that killed almost 80,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Azad Kashmir.