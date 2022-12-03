NATIONAL

PM saddened by death of former N League senator

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif said he was saddened by the death of Najma Hameed, a former member of the Senate and president of the women’s wing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who passed away late on Friday. She was 78.

In a tweet, the prime minister said her contributions to the supremacy of the Constitution, democracy, nation and the party were “unforgettable”.

Hameed was an embodiment of the party’s ideals, and her courage and integrity will be an inspiration for generations to come, Sharif said, declaring that her death was a loss to the ruling party.

The prime minister further said Hameed was a close confidant and companion of the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his wife Kalsoom Nawaz. Hameed remained steadfast during Nawaz’s struggle against the government of then-chief executive Pervez Musharraf.

He expressed his condolence and sympathies with her family, including Marriyum Aurangzeb, the minister for information, and her mother and Hameed’s sister Tahira Aurangzeb.

Sharif also prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul and for Hameed’s family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Zahid Akram Durrani, speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly, also extended their “deepest condolences” over Hameed’s death.

They said her untimely death deprived the country of the services of a principled, intelligent and brave politician. “Her political and social services will be remembered forever.”

