Pakistan demands increased security at Kabul embassy after gun attack

'Outraged' Washington condemns attack, calls for 'transparent investigation'

ISLAMABAD/KABUL: Pakistan has demanded the Taliban government of Afghanistan to “beef up the security of our embassy and its personnel” after Friday’s attack on the building in the capital of Kabul in which a senior diplomat escaped unhurt but one of his guards was critically wounded.

In a series of tweets, Muhammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, said: “Our top most priority is the security of members of our mission. First and foremost, the Afghan interim government will need to beef up the security of our embassy and its personnel.”

He assured the “government of Pakistan will also provide necessary resources to further enhance the security of our diplomats to ensure continued and effective discharge of duties by them in the most important foreign Capital for Pakistan”.

The attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul comes at a time of rising tensions between the neighbouring countries. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called the shooting an “assassination attempt” against Pakistan’s representative in the country, in a tweet he posted.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that the assailants had failed to harm the head of mission, Ubaid ur-Rehman Nizamani, but shot and “critically injured” a Pakistan Army security guard, Israr Muhammad.

Sadiq said Muhammad “who took bullets on the chest” was “evacuated to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Peshawar last night by a special plane”.

He saluted Muhammad’s “extraordinary courage and devotion to duty” and wished him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, the United States also condemned the attack, telling reporters “we offer our sympathies and wish a quick recovery to those affected by the violence”.

The United States is “deeply concerned by the attack on a foreign diplomat and we call for a full and transparent investigation,” Price said.

The US chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan, Karen Decker, also condemned the attack on Nizamani in a tweet Saturday.

“Outraged at the attack on my diplomatic counterpart @PakinAfg, Ubaid Nizamani; I am grateful he is safe [and] wish a quick recovery to the brave security guard who was injured. I join the call for a swift, thorough and transparent investigation,” Decker tweeted.

‘LONE ATTACKER’

An embassy official told AFP a lone attacker “came behind the cover of houses and started firing”.

Meanwhile, Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul police, said one suspect was arrested after security forces rushed to the embassy and stopped the ongoing firing.

He said details of the clearance operation would be shared later, disclosing that weapons were recovered.

Nizamani arrived in Kabul last month to take up the role at one of the few embassies that had remained operational throughout the period after the Taliban took over the country in August 2021.

The shooting comes a day after Pakistan demanded the Taliban prevent terrorist attacks being organised from their soil. Proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group, who are allied with their namesakes across the border and shelter in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing earlier in the week in Quetta that sent a wave of shock and anger across the nation.

