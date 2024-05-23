Sanaullah calls for tougher PECA law to prevent social media misuse

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah announced plans to strengthen the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) to prevent the misuse of social media.

Speaking to a local TV channel, the former interior minister highlighted the government’s intention to make PECA more stringent and effective through amendments.

Rana Sanaullah invited the opposition to join discussions on the PECA law. “The only way to resolve problems is to sit together. Putting people in the dock won’t help. Political parties must work together,” he said.

He urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to join in the discussions, emphasizing that both PML-N and the People’s Party had learned their lesson and signed the Charter of Democracy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently formed an 8-member committee to amend the PECA Act. Headed by Rana Sanaullah, the committee includes Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Federal Ministers Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Shiza Fatima, and Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Anwar.

The committee is tasked with building political consensus and will submit its recommendations within 15 days.

On May 9, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved amendments to the PECA Act 2016 and the establishment of a Digital Rights Protection Agency under the PECA Act 2024 to regulate social media.