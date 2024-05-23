Unlawful police raid sends message to world constitution, law hold no value in Pakistan: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has denounced the unlawful raid by Islamabad police on PTI central office in the presence of a UN delegation, saying this incident sends a disturbing message to the entire world that the constitution and law have become meaningless and hold no value in Pakistan.

A PTI Spokesperson, in a statement, vehemently condemned the Islamabad police for their illegal raid on the PTI central office, involving a massive contingent, and the harassment of the United Nations delegation present at the scene

He said that the police unlawfully raided the central office under the guise of search operation in the presence of the UN delegation without a warrant.

PTI Spokesperson stated that the unfortunate incident was a part of the long and ending series of attempts to harass and intimidate the party and its workers and leaders.

However, he said that this shameful incident sent wrong a message to the international community, including the UN, that there was no respect for the constitution and law in Pakistan.

“The entire world now knows that the dignity and privacy of the Pakistani people and sanctity of four walls are under threat from their own protectors,” he added.

PTI Spokesperson went on to say that the non-elected forces occupying the country were continuously making mockery of Pakistan through their ridiculous actions, adding that the UN delegates were present at the PTI central office to discuss the blatant rigging in the elections, when police raided.

He stated that the purpose of the police raid on the PTI office was to prevent the facts about the electoral fraud from coming to light and to protect the national criminals.

PTI Spokesperson said that the government, which came to power through fraudulent means, was trying to maintain its illegal authority by keeping under carpets all international reports exposing electoral fraud. He made it clear that PTI would not be intimidated by such shameful tactics and would not budge an inch from its stated and principled demand to reclaim the stolen mandate.

PTI Spokesperson demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi should be held accountable for the police unlawful raid on PTI central office.

He vowed that PTI would raise this issue of police shameful act on all forums including parliament more emphatically.