Imran accuses govt of changing Army Act for ‘vested interest’

Tells France 24 in an interview there is still threat to his life

Urges SC to throw out contempt case against him

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday accused the “imported government” of bringing changes to the Army Act “for its own benefit”, saying all appointments made by the “imported government” were made for “personal benefits”.

Addressing the long march participants through video link on Wednesday, the PTI chief took a jibe at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consulting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on the appointment of the next Chief of Army Staff, saying a convict was asked to take important decisions for the country.

Imran reiterated that all important appointments should be made on merit.

The ousted premier also accused a private TV channel of propaganda against him and the PTI and said the businessman they interviewed in Dubai was a “fraud”.

He further said he will approach international courts against the media group and “will file a case for character assassination”.

The PTI chairperson reiterated his party’s demand for early polls and said it was the “only way out” for the present economic crisis plaguing Pakistan. He said people think that the economy is “sinking and doesn’t have the strength to pay debts” and the country faces a dangerous situation as debtors will lose faith and others will lose faith in investing, “which will lead to inflation and unemployment”.

Maintaining that it was important to shore up confidence in Pakistan’s economy, the PTI chairperson said the “only way to do this was to hold free and fair elections”.

“PTI won by a margin of 75 percent in the by-polls despite attempted rigging,” said Imran.

Still a threat to his life even after Wazirabad assassination attempt

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that there still remained a threat to his life even after the Wazirabad assassination attempt.

During in an interview with France 24 on Wednesday when questioned about any lingering threat to his life, Imran replied: “Well, unfortunately, I do think they could try again. The threat [to my life] remains. Those people who wanted me to be eliminated […] the reason they want me to be eliminated is that my party is by far the most popular party in Pakistan.”

The PTI chief was injured during a gun attack while leading the party’s long march in Punjab’s Wazirabad on November 3. A PTI supporter, Moazzam Nawaz, was killed in the incident while 14 others, including the former premier, were wounded. The suspect was soon after arrested by the police.

Imran said the PTI had won 75 per cent of the recent by-elections held in the country despite “all the other parties put together backed by the establishment”. “We have swept the by-elections because people don’t want these criminals who are ruling Pakistan right now,” he said.

The PTI chief claimed he enjoyed “massive public support” and the only way “to get me out of the way is to eliminate me so I think there is still a threat”.

He added that even though he would take more precautions now upon joining the party’s long march to Islamabad, the fear of death would not stop him from “pursuing what I believe is a mission to fight for the rule of law in this country.”

Imran said there were “political mafias and institutions” which were above the law, adding that it was the reason for the country’s lack of progress.

“The threat of being killed is not going to stop me from resuming this mission.”

DG ISI press conference

In response to a question about the press conference of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) chief last month, Imran said it was an “unadvisable” press conference, explaining that no ISI head should do a press talk.

“If I reply to it point by point then the institution of the army will be damaged and that’s not what I would like to do because we do need a strong defence force here.

“I think the press conference was also in response to our best investigative journalist who was portraying my point of view. He had been threatened with death after which left the country and was later assassinated in Kenya,” Imran said, referring to the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif.

Imran said there was a “big public backlash” in the killing’s wake and “people pointed fingers at the establishment”. “I felt that the press conference was more to placate the public opinion,” he added.

Talking about his recent change of position regarding the United States where Imran said he no longer “blamed” the US administration for his removal from power, the PTI chief reiterated his claim about the Cablegate cypher and its alleged role in his government’s ouster.

“What I said was that [the conspiracy] is behind me. I should not […] just because my government was toppled by the US […] I should not let this get in way of what is in the interest of the people of Pakistan which is to have good relations with all countries but especially the US which is a superpower.

Imran urges SC to throw out contempt case against him

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday submitted a reply to the Supreme Court in the contempt of court case against him.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja submitted a detailed 23-page reply to the apex court. Imran Khan, in his reply, pleaded with the court to end the contempt proceedings against him.

He maintained that he had not deliberately violated any order of the Supreme Court. The PTI chairman also termed the reports of the security agencies wrong. “The information given to the court regarding the long march of May 25 are against the facts,” he asserted.

“The government got the reports of its choice prepared from the agencies,” he alleged.

‘Will announce tentative date for Pindi arrival soon’

Earlier, PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the tentative date for the party’s long march entering Rawalpindi may be announced in the next 72 hours.

Addressing a press conference with fellow PTI leaders, Shireen Mazari and Zulfi Bukhari, Fawad said “the tentative date for when hundreds of thousands of people will head towards Rawalpindi” is likely to be announced within the upcoming few days.

Keeping his hopes high, he said “by the grace of God, this gathering will be the biggest political rally in history”.

Meanwhile, PTI’s “Haqeeqi Azadi March” is set to rally in Jhelum, Sargodha, Mardan and Timergara today (Wednesday).

Shortly earlier, the party’s Secretary General Asad Umar was welcomed by crowds in Kot Momin.

A massive rally was also held at Bajaur where Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and former federal minister Murad Saeed were to address the gathering.

According to sources, PTI chief Imran Khan is expected to arrive in the garrison city from Lahore on November 19 or 20.

Arrangements in place

The arrangements for his accommodation in Rawalpindi have been entrusted to a committee comprising MNAs Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Asad Umar and Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

A new ‘bomb-proof highly secure special container’ has been prepared for the former premier which will be delivered to the garrison city at midnight between Thursday and Friday.

The PTI chairman has also been proposed to stay in Punjab House in Rawalpindi, however, the proposal has not been approved yet.

According to the security plan, police commandos will be deployed on the roofs of the plazas and markets on both sides of Murree Road while no one will be allowed to stand or pass within 30 feet distance of the PTI chief’s container.

Hundreds of washrooms have also been built near Shamsabad for participants of the long march.

The Murree Road from Mureer Chowk to Faizabad will be closed for general traffic on the arrival of the participants of the long march in Rawalpindi, while the alternative traffic route on Rawal Road, Islamabad Expressway will remain open for the traffic.

A heavy contingent of police and rangers will be deployed on the metro bus track. Law enforcement agencies have assumed duties in the most sensitive areas of the cantonment.

A control room has been set up to monitor the march’s participants while a separate special control room has been set up in the garrison area as well.

Cellular and internet services will be suspended on the arrival of long march participants in the garrison city while metro bus service will also be stopped.

It has also been decided to carry out aerial and drone surveillance of the participants. Emergency has been imposed in all hospitals in the city and cantonment area while all petrol pumps on the route of the long march will be completely closed.