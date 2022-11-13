NATIONAL

Rs2.2b set aside for free distribution of wheat seeds to flood-hit farmers: Bizenjo

By Staff Report

QUETTA: The incumbent provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has taken a revolutionary step for initiating a program to distribute free of cost seeds of wheat amongst the peasants of flood affected districts of Balochistan province in order to restore agriculture sector of the province.

It said that an amount of Rs. 2.2 billion had been reflected for the program with the approval of the provincial government. 381000 bags of wheat’s seeds would be procured which would benefit more than one lac peasants in 34 districts of the province. The program aims at ending the apprehension of the dearth of wheat in the wake of floods.

The Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT), Balochistan has been tasked to ensure the transparency of distributing seeds amongst deserving peasants of different districts of the through district administration and agriculture department. It is pertinent to mention that wheat is cultivated on 1.3 acres of land in the province during Rabi season.

