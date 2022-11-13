GB CS directs swift actions for computerisation of land records

GILGIT: The chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan presided over a meeting to decide a plan of action for proceeding with swift update and computerisation of land reforms and records.

In the meeting, the following were the major decisions. MoU between the region and the Board of Revenue, the government of Punjab shall be signed within one week. This MoU will be aimed to help GB move on for swift update and computerisation of the land records.

Among other help, the government of Punjab shall extend technical cooperation, and give exposure visits and training to the GB officials.

GB Board of Revenue has also drafted Land Reforms Act which shall be presented in seminars all across the GB for discussions and consensus building. Wider public consultations shall be held involving all stakeholders. Commissioners shall hold these seminars forthwith.

A consensus draft of the law shall be presented to the Cabinet and GBLA for promulgation.

Settlement records of unsettled districts shall be prepared and records of the settled districts shall be updated on a war footing.

Land records of all districts including lands developed by the ETI project shall be digitized through a specialized team.

A consultant team for this purpose shall include a multi-pronged experienced HR with wide experience in digitization and land records preparation.

The capacity of BoR shall be built to transform it into an effective, modern organization to settle land disputes and promote socioeconomic development besides keeping the best land revenue records.

GB govt to adopt e-procurement by 31st Jan

Meanwhile, GB Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani in a statement on Sunday e-procurement would be adopted by the Giglit-Baltistan government from 31st January onwards to promote good governance, transparency and efficiency in the tendering process.

He said it was certainly a stepping-stone towards e-governance, a cornerstone of good governance, adding, “The GB government has set up its own Procurement Authority which conducted its first meeting under my chairmanship yesterday [Saturday] with Farrukh Atiq Khan, the first MD of the board, briefing the meeting regarding its working and aims.

He said it was decided that all the actions needed to operationalize the authority such as setting up of workplace, hiring of staff, and adoption of e-procurement technology would be completed no later than 31st of January, 2023.