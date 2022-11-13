Three brick kilns sealed

LAHORE: The local administration has sealed three brick kilns in Multan for emitting excessive smoke in order to control smog during the winter season.

These kilns were sealed during a crackdown on the brick kilns polluting the environment as well as creating smog.

Cases have also been registered and fines imposed on the kiln owners as smog has been declared as a calamity under the Punjab National Calamities (prevention & relief) Act, 1958.

The team visited six brick kilns and sealed three kilns over not having on zigzag technology. The team also arrested two outlaws and handed them over to the Muzaffarabad police station while FIRs got registered against their owners.