NATIONAL

Arrest warrants issued for high-profile PTI leaders ahead of long march

By Staff Report
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards Islamabad city, demanding early elections, in Muridke district, about 29 km from Lahore on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police are reported to have obtained arrest warrants for several senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), two days before the party resumes its protest march on the capital to demand snap elections.

The leaders for whom the warrants have been secured include Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Zulfi Bukhari, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Pervez Khattak, among others.

Gandapur and Khattak were already wanted by the police in other cases.

The warrants were issued after protestors, said to be affiliated with the party, blocked several highways in the wake of an assassination attempt on party chair Imran Khan. Sources said that with the permission of the federal government, the Islamabad police, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) could open the motorway.

The capital police also wrote a letter to the interior secretary and Islamabad commissioner, seeking permission to clear Lahore-Peshawar Motorway. The police, in the letter, stated that the routes to and from the airport are of utmost importance. “Articles 97/149 and 151 give police the right to protect the airport and its routes,” the letter stated.

Staff Report

