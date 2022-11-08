NATIONAL

Ombudsman steps in to resolve complaints about public services

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the orders of the Office of the Punjab ombudsman, 22 petitioners have been appointed to the Punjab Bioenergy Institute (PBI) of the University of Agriculture in Faisalabad, and funds to the tune of Rs44 million have been provided to run the project aimed at achieving self-reliance and sustainability in alternative energy resources and other growth and economics related prospects.

PBI is also focused to provide energy solutions at the domestic and industrial levels.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, a spokesman for the agency said the irrigation department has released over Rs2,684 million to a land acquisition collector in Faisalabad for procurement of land for the channelisation of Deg drain. This step has been taken on the own-motion notice of the Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan.

Moreover, a sum of Rs259.5 million, allocated against land acquisition during the current financial year, has also been released by the department, the spokesman added.

In another development, the spokesman reported the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has installed new street lights in the neighbourhoods of Nishtar Town, Badami Bagh, and Shahdara after the involvement of the ombudsman office to resolve the long-awaited issue of the locals.

