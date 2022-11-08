NATIONAL

PM confident upcoming visit of Saudi crown prince will strengthen ties

By Staff Report
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - APRIL 30: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "ROYAL COURT OF SAUDI ARABIA / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (L) is welcomed by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) during his official visit at As-Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 30, 2022. (Photo by Royal Court of Saudi Arabia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, expressed confidence that his forthcoming visit to Pakistan would further promote cooperation.

“Looking forward to the upcoming visit of the Crown Prince to Pakistan, the prime minister said that he was confident that this visit would promote bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement after the meeting.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh reviewed the bilateral relations with a view to further enhance the ongoing cooperation in various fields.

“Both sides expressed determination to further strengthen the multilateral partnership between the two brotherly countries,” the statement added.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Sharif reiterated that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Saudi Arabia, which were deeply rooted in common faith, culture, values and an eternal tradition of mutual support.

He also appreciated the hospitality and cooperation of Saudi Arabia for the two million Pakistanis working in the Kingdom, which contributed to the development and prosperity of the two brotherly countries.

Referring to their recent meeting in Riyadh, the prime minister and the crown prince expressed satisfaction at the growing high-level ties.

The two leaders expressed their determination to further strengthen the multilateral partnership between the two countries.

Sharif particularly emphasised the importance of increasing trade, investment, development and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the mutual interest of the people of the two brotherly countries.

Appreciating Saudi assistance to the flood-hit people, the prime minister said that Pakistan was one of the countries most affected by the effects of climate change.

He expressed hope that COP27 would yield concrete results, especially in developing countries with regard to the financing of waste and damage caused by environmental causes.

He also appreciated the efforts of the crown prince on the functioning of the integrated environmental initiative and assured the Saudi leadership of full support from Pakistan.

