Minister condemns Imran’s ‘attempt to implicate’ journalists in assassination bid

By Staff Report
In this picture taken on on November 4, 2022, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan addresses the media representatives at a hospital in Lahore, a day after an assassination attempt on him. - The assassination attempt on Khan and his accusation it was a plot involving a senior intelligence officer has pushed Pakistan into a "dangerous phase", analysts say. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned the “attempt” made by former prime minister Imran Khan to “implicate” a group of pro-government journalists in the failed assassination attempt against him.

In a statement, Aurangzeb advised Khan to do politics, but refrain from spreading mischief, chaos and disorder in the country.

During Khan’s tenure, journalists were attacked by his government, and now were implicated by him in fake cases, she claimed, and asked the former prime minister not to endanger the lives of reporters for his “petty political gains”.

The minister said Khan was doing politics on dead bodies and journalism. He couldn’t fight a political war with political opponents, he should do political opposition with political opponents, but should not indulge in anti-national activities, the minister declared.

Khan had threatened the lives of the three journalists by publicly naming them which was strongly condemnable.

Entire Pakistan was a victim of foreign-funded persons who always told lies and was involved in slander and corruption, she opined.

“The PTI leadership wanted to set the whole country on fire to come to power”, she lamented. “What do you want to do by setting the country on fire, shedding blood and killing people,” she asked.

Aurangzeb said that if journalists ask questions, they were Khan’s enemies. FIA, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the court asking questions were also his enemies.

Staff Report

