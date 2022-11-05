Opinion

Jhelum in Bad Shape

By Editor's Mail
32
0

Jhelum, as things stand today, is a city of broken roads and stagnant water. After the monsoon, things have only gotten worse and people have to go through misery every single day as the city administration has proved itself to be good for nothing. It is not even trying to do something about the horrible situation that is prevailing in the city. The situation is getting worse by the day. The administration really needs to wake up and look into the matter before more destruction occurs.

KHANSA ABRAR

- Advertisement -

JHELUM

Previous articleWeapons of Destruction
Next articleAssassination attempt aftermath
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Generals’ press conference

On October 27, Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)...
Read more
Comment

Political leaders and assassinations– an old relationship

“The important thing to know about an assassination or an attempted assassination is not who fired the shot, but who paid for the bullet.”–English author...
Read more
Comment

Economic Nosedives

It was indeed a pleasure delivering a talk recently to accomplished professionals about economic nosedives of the country with special emphasis on causes and...
Read more
Editorials

Assassination attempt aftermath

After the assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan on Thursday, Friday was a day of rage for PTI supporters. There battles between enraged...
Read more
Letters

Weapons of Destruction

Weapons are tricky. They can save and take lives. Some people use them with caution, while others use them casually and unnecessarily. For many...
Read more
Letters

Journalists’ safety

Journalism is a profession full of challenges, and choosing it as a career means one has to be really ready to face occupational hazards...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Political leaders and assassinations– an old relationship

“The important thing to know about an assassination or an attempted assassination is not who fired the shot, but who paid for the bullet.”–English author...

Imran urges continuation of protest until three ‘suspects’ step down

Economic Nosedives

Assassination attempt aftermath

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.