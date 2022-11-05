Jhelum in Bad Shape

Jhelum, as things stand today, is a city of broken roads and stagnant water. After the monsoon, things have only gotten worse and people have to go through misery every single day as the city administration has proved itself to be good for nothing. It is not even trying to do something about the horrible situation that is prevailing in the city. The situation is getting worse by the day. The administration really needs to wake up and look into the matter before more destruction occurs.

KHANSA ABRAR

JHELUM