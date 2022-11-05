Weapons of Destruction

Weapons are tricky. They can save and take lives. Some people use them with caution, while others use them casually and unnecessarily. For many people, using weapons is a part of their culture, but for others it is frightening and worrisome. In the wake of recent floods, a lot of internally displaced people can be seen in urban areas who move around with weapons. With the recent spike in street crimes, carrying weapons in public only adds to the trouble of the locals.

MUZAMIL KHERO

- Advertisement -

KARACHI