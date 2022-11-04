President Raisi: US plays leading role in fanning flames of wars, causing bloodshed

Addressing the participants of National Student Day rallies, which is the anniversary of the takeover of the former US Embassy in Iran, President Raisi underscored that today is the day to fight global arrogance. Raisi added that arrogance is egoism and selfishness.

He noted that today is a symbol and manifestation of the arrogance of the dominant system of the US, which was described by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini as “the great evil”

The Iranian president said that the US is willing to destroy many people all over the world to serve its interests.

He said that Iran gained freedom 43 years ago and is determined not to be held in captivity, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not become their “milk cows”.

Pointing out that the great nation of Iran put the fight against tyranny and colonialism on the agenda with its glorious revolution, the President stated, “After the defeat of internal tyranny in February 1979, if it were not for the great movement of students with the insight of Imam Khomeini’s line on November 11, the fight against colonialism would remain incomplete.”

Speaking before noon on Friday at the ceremony to commemorate the National Day of Fighting Arrogance, Ayatollah Raisi referred to the emphasis of Islamic religious culture to avoid arrogance, self-conceit, and selfishness, and said, “If a person is caught up in arrogance and pharaohism, he only sees himself and his own interests, even if the interests of many people are endangered or lost.”

Pointing out that the Holy Quran, the Imams, and religious leaders have warned all people not to fall into arrogance and pharaohism, the President added, “Arrogance not only causes the downfall of an individual but also causes the downfall of a society.”

Ayatollah Raisi also considered the day of the fight against global arrogance as a symbol of the authority and oppression of the great nation of Iran and noted, “November 11th is the anniversary of the exile of the great leader of the Iranian nation, the anniversary of the martyrdom of a group of dear students and the day of students and the anniversary of the movement with the insight of our students and the day of fighting against arrogance.”

The President said, “Everyone who has a tribune should clarify how the Americans want to sow discord among the nations in order to continue their domination in any way possible.”

President Raisi added, “If a list of crimes and injustice instances in the world is to be presented, America is at the top of this list. Participating in more than 300 wars in the world, carrying out 62 coups against the votes of the nations in the world, the atomic bombing that was carried out only by the United States in Hiroshima and Nagasaki and caused the death of a large number of people, participation in the deadliest wars in the history of the world, including in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Vietnam are part of the list of US crimes.”

Stating that America plays the leading role in these wars and bloodshed, the President added, “Military intervention in other countries in the name of fighting terrorism and liberating nations, establishing and supporting takfiri groups such as ISIS and al-Nusra, supporting separatist movements and terrorism in many parts of the world and the launching of sanctions systems against independent countries, especially Iran, and many other crimes are examples of America’s arrogant actions.”

Nationwide rallies started in Tehran and 900 other cities of Iran on Friday, November 4, to mark National Student Day, which is the anniversary of the takeover of the former US Embassy in Iran.

Aban 13 (November 4) is the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance in Iran, on which Iranians gather together in rallies to commemorate the day.

On Aban13, 1358 A.H. (Nov 4, 1979), Iranian students took over the US embassy in Tehran. On the same day the previous year, a group of Iranian high school and university students had been killed by the security forces of the Shah regime in a protest demonstration.

During the nationwide Aban 13 rallies, the Iranian people show hatred towards the global hegemonic powers and renew allegiance to the Islamic principles set by Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

At the end of the Aban13 rallies, the Muslim worshipers will hold the Friday prayers in Tehran. More than 3500 reporters and photographers cover the rallies throughout the country.