PTI workers stage protest against assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters on Friday took to the streets in different parts of the country against the assassination attempt on party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan.

At Faizabad Interchange, PTI workers pelted stones at FC and Islamabad police personnel, forcing the law enforcers to fire tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators. The police also took custody of two PTI workers.

The protesters blocked the road leading up to Faizabad, causing problems for the people travelling to Islamabad.

After a brief pause, protests at Faizabad resumed with police claiming that the protesters have started setting trees and plants on fire.

Islamabad Police said that “armed” protesters have blocked the road, adding that the police were identifying such elements.

“Capital Police have started taking action against those who are taking the law into their own hands,” it added.

The police also claimed that they have received complaints about protesters looting valuables from people on motorcycles and cars.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari has said that protesters were stopped by police at Lahore Cantt.

“Peaceful protesters stopped at Lahore Cantt. Punjab Police comes in front line to protect Cantt against peaceful PTI protestors,” she said.

PTI women workers also protested against the firing incident in front of the Islamabad Press Club.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police have diverted traffic from Faizabad due to protests.

“Traffic coming from Faisal Avenue to Faizabad is diverted to Srinagar Highway,” it said in a traffic alert.

It said that traffic coming from Murree Road to Faizabad is diverted to Srinarage Highway from Rawal Dam Chowk whereas traffic arriving from IJP Road to Faizabad is diverted to 9th Avenue at 9th Avenue Signal.

The alert said that traffic coming from Koral to Faizabad is diverted to Lehtrar Road via Khanna Pull.

As per media reports, Sindh Police resorted to baton-charge and tear gas shelling to disperse the protesters on Sharea Faisal in Kracahi.

The protesters pelted stones at the law enforcers as they tried to prevent them from reaching Metropole Hotel.

The police managed to restore traffic on Sharea Faisal after battling with the protesters for two hours. The road from Baloch Colony to Metropole has been cleared for traffic.

According to Sindh Police, 20 PTI workers were detained during the protest including women.

As per reports, PTI supporters gathered at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (K-P) Peshawar Toll Plaza. All workers of the Peshawar district are expected to protest at the toll plaza.

Meanwhile, the GT Road from Chakbeli Mor in Rawalpindi was blocked as violent protests erupted against the assassination attempt on the PTI chief.

A heavy presence of both motorway police and district police are present at the protest venue.

Moreover, protesters have also set tyres on fire and blocked the road. As a result of the blockade, passengers from both sides of the road are facing problems.

PTI workers have also started gathering outside the Allama Iqbal Park in Rawalpindi. Party MNAs Ali Nawaz and Khurram Nawaz are also present at the venue.

PTI workers in Karachi now moving towards Metropole from Insaf House on Sharea Faisal.

Earlier, people had begin to gather for protest outside Insaf House in Karachi.

PTI workers also protested against the attack on the PTI chief at Faizabad Interchange in the twin cities.

Protest by PTI workers underway in Faisalabad.

PTI workers in Charsadda are protesting at Farooq Azam Chowk under the leadership of Provincial Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan. Workers burned tires, blocking roads and disrupting traffic.

Protest outside the Governor House in Lahore turned violent after protesters burnt tyres and damaged public property.

They also tried to jump over the official residence’s gate and threw burning tyres inside.

The police of the federal capital have asked the Rawalpindi administration to stop protesters from carrying out “illegal actions” while protesting at Faizabad. They added that protesters had pelted police with stones and were carrying sticks and slingshots.

A demonstration was also held in Punjab’s Vehari by Central Deputy Secretary Information Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry.

A ‘peaceful’ protest is also taking place at the iconic Bab-e-Khyber in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar announced nationwide protests will be held after Friday prayers and that demonstrations will continue until the demand of PTI Chairman Imran Khan is met.

The PTI senior leader took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement just a day after the party chief escaped an assassination attempt.

“Today, after the Friday prayer, there will be a protest in the whole country. Until Imran Khan’s demand is met, nationwide protests will continue,” Umar said in the tweet.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also announced the party’s plan and said in a tweet that the party has called for a nationwide strike after Friday prayers, further urging every Pakistani to participate in this protest.

Former human rights minister and senior party leader Shireen Mazari demanded that assassination planners, that the PTI chief has named, must be sacked.

Earlier today, Khyber and Mohmand districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) saw huge crowds in the streets protesting against the assassination attempt.

Protest is also underway in Sindh’s Umarkot against the assassination attempt on the PTI chief.

PTI Islamabad’s Twitter handle had also shared points where the protests will take place in the city.

Former foreign minister and PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he met Imran Khan last night when he was brought into the recovery room after the operation.

Qureshi furthered that the PTI chief is more determined and confident than before and said that Imran knew that he could be attacked.

“He [Imran Khan] knew that he could be attacked… that a plot of an attack was being made to eliminate him but he is so brave that he decided to continue his march,” the ex-minister said.

Qureshi also said that the deposed premier has clarity on who he wants to name for the assassination attempt and that the party has decided to register a first information report (FIR) against them.

It is pertinent to note that in a video statement, accompanied by a fellow party member and provincial minister Aslam Iqbal, Umar had disclosed that both of them had a conversation with Imran after the attack and the PTI chief had revealed that he already had information about it.

The former minister had said the PTI chief was certain that the men who had planned the attack were Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a military official.

In wake of the call for protest from PTI, the Islamabad police have formed treatment squads against those who may spread unrest, block roads or create chaos during the demonstrations.

The capital police have given the squads the police code of ‘First Aid’. Under the code, those causing disorder, vandalism or blockade of roads will be punished with first degree, which includes four to six canes from the waist down.

The police have formed 100 such ‘First Aid’ treatment squads in which four to six young policemen have been included.

Moreover, IG Islamabad has informed subordinate officers about the comprehensive strategy to keep the roads open in the capital and all the arrangements have been completed in the sub-jail CIA centre.

Police forces will also be on high alert and patrolling major entry and exit points in urban areas.

A procession came out from Lal Haveli under the leadership of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and PTI ally Sheikh Rashid against the attack on the PTI chief .

The participants will march up to Rawalpindi’s Committee Chowk.

Earlier, Rashid announced that a demonstration against the attack on Imran will take place outside Lal Haveli.

The former interior minister had made the comments as he appeared in a high court in a case of sloganeering against the PML-N leadership in Saudi Arabia.

“I will talk about politics today at 2 PM. We have to save this country and take it towards betterment,” he said.

Lawyers in Punjab observed a strike in District Kachhari on an appeal of the Punjab Bar Council. As a result, all courtrooms were empty after 10am.

They boycotted court proceedings and hearings of cases were adjourned without a proceeding.

The former prime minister had sustained a bullet wound to his leg after an armed attack on his container, as he led the Pakistan PTI’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ in Wazirabad on Thursday.

One person died in the incident, while several members of the PTI chairman’s close circle, including Senator Faisal Javaid, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Ahmad Chattha and Imran Yousaf, were injured, party sources said.

PTI supporters took to the streets in protest hours after the assassination attempt on the party chief on day 7 of the long march.

Angry protesters attacked the residence of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in his hometown of Faisalabad. Protesters also took to the streets in Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi and other parts of the country.

The PTI protesters clashed with police at Faizabad Interchange in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The capital police used heavy tear gas shelling to disperse the protesters, while a woman was detained.

Former ruling party workers, led by Punjab Minister Fayyaz Chauhan and National Assembly Member Sadaqat Abbasi also staged protests on Murree Road, Peshawar Road, GT Road, Kalar Saedaan Road and at other places.

The National Highways and Motorway Police said that PTI workers staged protests by burning tyres in Rawat, Gujar Khan, Suhawa, Wah Cantt and other places.

As soon as the news about the gun attack on Imran’s convoy spread, PTI workers came out on roads in Peshawar. Some provincial ministers and assembly members also joined them.

The workers marched from Hashtnagari to the Assembly Chowk. Angry marchers also attacked a police armoured vehicle during the protest, however, traffic continued on GT Road and Khyber Road continued to ply.